Halliburton (HAL) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

HAL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,923,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $54.80.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Halliburton to $39.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $168,002.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

