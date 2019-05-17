Halfords Group (HFD) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HFD. HSBC lowered their price objective on Halfords Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 313 ($4.09).

HFD opened at GBX 241.40 ($3.15) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $476.48 million and a PE ratio of 9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.49. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of GBX 199.20 ($2.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 391 ($5.11).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

