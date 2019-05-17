Halcon Resources (HK) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.33. Halcon Resources shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 389310 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Halcon Resources from $13.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Halcon Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $41.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.49 million. Halcon Resources had a negative net margin of 125.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halcon Resources Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HK. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 56,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,159,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,829 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/halcon-resources-hk-shares-gap-up-to-0-33.html.

About Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK)

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.