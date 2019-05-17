Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,411,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 709,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 419,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 40.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,335,000 after buying an additional 203,656 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $20,326,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $285,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $32,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,808 shares of company stock worth $5,920,731. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

