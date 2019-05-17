Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC) Senior Officer Buys C$84,380.00 in Stock

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Senior Officer Patrick Stephen Ennis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.19 per share, with a total value of C$84,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$189,855.

Great Canadian Gaming stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.46. Great Canadian Gaming Corp has a one year low of C$40.43 and a one year high of C$56.32.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$312.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Great Canadian Gaming Corp will post 2.84999967760185 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GC. Cormark dropped their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$63.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

