Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Position Raised by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,227,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,862,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,040,000 after purchasing an additional 758,058 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,641,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 493,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 6,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,604. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

WARNING: “Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Position Raised by OppenheimerFunds Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/gray-television-inc-gtn-position-raised-by-oppenheimerfunds-inc.html.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.