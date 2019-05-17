Golem (GNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.95 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. Golem has a market cap of $79.49 million and $3.95 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golem has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Tux Exchange, Huobi and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00345612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00801687 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00152858 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 963,622,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, HitBTC, Tidex, Livecoin, BitMart, ABCC, Bittrex, BitBay, Iquant, OOOBTC, Cobinhood, YoBit, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Braziliex, Bitbns, Mercatox, Huobi, WazirX, Liqui, Tux Exchange, Gate.io, DragonEX, Upbit, OKEx, BigONE, Coinbe, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Binance, Poloniex, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

