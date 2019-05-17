Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Stake Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 113,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSBD. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

GSBD opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $810.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

In other news, insider Salvatore Lentini sold 30,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $627,887.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

