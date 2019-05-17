Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GSBD. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

In other news, insider Salvatore Lentini sold 30,809 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $627,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

