Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,716 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Global Self Storage were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SELF. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global Self Storage by 83.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Global Self Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 412,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

NASDAQ:SELF opened at $3.70 on Friday. Global Self Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.66.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/global-self-storage-inc-self-shares-sold-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.