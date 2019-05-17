Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $160.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

