Gitennes Exploration (GIT) Shares Up 14.3%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT) shares shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 121,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 80,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $2.61 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of exploring for mineral deposits. The Company acquires properties directly by staking, through option agreements with prospectors or other exploration companies, and through reconnaissance programs. The Company operates in the mineral exploration industry.

