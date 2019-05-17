General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.37. General Moly shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 2861082 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMO shares. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price target on General Moly and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get General Moly alerts:

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of General Moly worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/general-moly-gmo-shares-gap-up-to-0-37.html.

About General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.