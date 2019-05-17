Gems Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,247.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Gems token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. In the last week, Gems has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $9,247.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00349288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00807978 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00153086 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

