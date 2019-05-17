GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.28 ($28.24).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €24.56 ($28.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a twelve month high of €34.60 ($40.23).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

