GDL Fund (GDL) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

GDL Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:GDL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,197. GDL Fund has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

