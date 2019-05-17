GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 512.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,137,000 after acquiring an additional 243,560 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 447.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.63 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCP Applied Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In related news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc purchased 6,990,798 shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $202,383,602.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

