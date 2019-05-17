Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Gardner Denver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gardner Denver from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
NYSE GDI traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.06. 1,754,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.74. Gardner Denver has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $36.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDI. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gardner Denver Company Profile
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.
