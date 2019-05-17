Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Gardner Denver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gardner Denver from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE GDI traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.06. 1,754,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.74. Gardner Denver has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $36.16.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.92 million. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gardner Denver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDI. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

