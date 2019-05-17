Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,666 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,032,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,667,000 after purchasing an additional 208,199 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,667,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $51.67.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $627.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.92 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Eldorado Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

