Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 12,987.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,595,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 629.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,579,088 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $390,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,425,463 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $376,918,000 after purchasing an additional 116,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $330,672,000 after purchasing an additional 453,619 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,687,383 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $295,618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,444 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.52.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $298,277.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

