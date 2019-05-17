Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 400 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

WLTW stock opened at $178.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $187.91.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.38.

In related news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $200,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 400 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/gabelli-funds-llc-sells-400-shares-of-willis-towers-watson-plc-wltw.html.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.