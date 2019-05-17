Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 13,800 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,893,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764,162 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 514,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 302,195 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

