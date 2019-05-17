FY2023 EPS Estimates for Unum Therapeutics Inc (UMRX) Cut by Analyst

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Unum Therapeutics to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ UMRX opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.25. Unum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 373.81%.

In other Unum Therapeutics news, insider Seth Ettenberg sold 11,485 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $47,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 53.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 121.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 109,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.