FY2020 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Reduced by National Bank Financial (EMA)

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.40.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$51.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02. Emera has a 52-week low of C$38.09 and a 52-week high of C$51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.77 billion.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

