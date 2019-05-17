FY2020 EPS Estimates for DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) Lowered by Cormark

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DHX Media in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Get DHX Media alerts:

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$117.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.03 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DHX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.57.

TSE DHX opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $258.97 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. DHX Media has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$3.69.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.