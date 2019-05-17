FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd Reduced by National Bank Financial (TWM)

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure’s FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$90.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.10 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TWM. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. GMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.10 to C$2.05 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$1.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of $489.58 million and a PE ratio of 24.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.