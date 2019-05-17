FY2019 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Reduced by Analyst

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTIOF. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NTIOF opened at $47.19 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

