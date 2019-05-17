FujiCoin Market Capitalization Tops $149,695.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $149,695.00 and $3.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,294.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.79 or 0.03304238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.66 or 0.04960950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.01213945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.01119240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00099142 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00996389 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00289824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024225 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,051,398,151 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.