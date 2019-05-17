FTS International (FTSI) PT Set at $13.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FTS International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut shares of FTS International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of FTS International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.23 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on shares of FTS International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FTS International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.05.

FTSI stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $795.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. FTS International has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). FTS International had a return on equity of 301.48% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FTS International will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. QVT Financial LP boosted its holdings in FTS International by 83.3% in the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 768,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTS International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

