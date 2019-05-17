FS Bancorp (FSBW) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total value of $136,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FS Bancorp by 2,590.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

