Frontline (FRO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DNB Markets upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Frontline has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.14, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

