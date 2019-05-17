Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $56.17 Million Position in Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,561,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,127 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Flushing Financial worth $56,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 80,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 628,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,325,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIC. BidaskClub raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Flushing Financial news, insider Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 6,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $153,798.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,359.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $186,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.10 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

