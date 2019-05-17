Foxtons Group (FOXT) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXT. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Foxtons Group to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Foxtons Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 70.80 ($0.93).

FOXT remained flat at $GBX 60 ($0.78) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 27,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,460. Foxtons Group has a one year low of GBX 44.65 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 76.20 ($1.00). The stock has a market cap of $167.67 million and a PE ratio of -9.52.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (2.10) (($0.03)) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foxtons Group will post 522.000005977742 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

