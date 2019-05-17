Foxtons Group (FOXT) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXT. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Foxtons Group to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Foxtons Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 70.80 ($0.93).
FOXT remained flat at $GBX 60 ($0.78) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 27,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,460. Foxtons Group has a one year low of GBX 44.65 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 76.20 ($1.00). The stock has a market cap of $167.67 million and a PE ratio of -9.52.
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.
Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.