Fossil Group (FOSL) versus Firstime Design (FTDL) Head to Head Survey

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) and Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fossil Group and Firstime Design’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fossil Group $2.54 billion 0.26 -$3.48 million $0.78 17.12 Firstime Design $14.21 million 0.52 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Firstime Design has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fossil Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Fossil Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Fossil Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Firstime Design shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fossil Group and Firstime Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fossil Group 1.34% 8.88% 3.21% Firstime Design -0.93% -2.88% -1.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fossil Group and Firstime Design, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fossil Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Firstime Design 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fossil Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.82%. Given Fossil Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fossil Group is more favorable than Firstime Design.

Risk and Volatility

Fossil Group has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firstime Design has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fossil Group beats Firstime Design on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. The company manufactures and distributes private label brands, as well as branded products purchased for resale in non-FOSSIL branded retail stores. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, SKAGEN, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, BMW, CHAPS BY RALPH LAUREN, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, PUMA, and TORY BURCH. The company sells its products through company-owned retail and outlet stores, department stores, specialty retail stores, specialty watch and jewelry stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines and cruise ships. As of December 29, 2018, it owned and operated 63 retail stores and 113 outlet stores located in the United States, as well as 181 retail stores and 127 outlet stores internationally. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Firstime Design

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as The Middleton Doll Company. FirsTime Design Limited is based in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

