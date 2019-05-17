Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 16.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fortive by 16.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 205,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after buying an additional 28,949 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 165,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 84,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Fortive stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Fortive had a net margin of 39.98% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

In related news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $305,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara B. Hulit sold 11,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $981,017.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,781 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

