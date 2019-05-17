Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Linde PLC (LIN)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Linde to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,438,082.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $10,144,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,926 shares of company stock valued at $12,140,692 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.03. 15,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $188.97.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

