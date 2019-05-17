Fly Leasing (FLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

FLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fly Leasing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Fly Leasing stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $442.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,670,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 119,349 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,357,000 after buying an additional 145,342 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fly Leasing (FLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.