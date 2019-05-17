First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $548,000 Position in Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $18.00 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 44.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $159,762.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,108 shares of company stock valued at $223,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

