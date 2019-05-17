First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

