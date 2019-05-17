First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 225 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAH. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,530,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 508.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 807,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 674,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,811,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,421,000 after buying an additional 658,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,022,000 after buying an additional 501,305 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $729.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.67 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 5.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.22.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

