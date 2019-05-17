First American Financial Corp (FAF) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $97,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4,404.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,973,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $1,918,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $360,145.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 448,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,687.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,549 shares of company stock worth $4,147,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

