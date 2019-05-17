First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 28,145 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,145 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.
Shares of CL opened at $72.50 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.
About Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.
