First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,145 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 84,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $6,063,993.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,023 shares in the company, valued at $20,058,963.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,631 shares of company stock worth $25,382,800. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $72.50 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-sells-28145-shares-of-colgate-palmolive-cl.html.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.