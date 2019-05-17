First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,282,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.
Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $41.54.
