Financial Contrast: MoSys (MOSY) vs. Ameri (AMRH)

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

MoSys has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameri has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MoSys and Ameri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoSys and Ameri’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $16.60 million 0.54 -$11.41 million N/A N/A Ameri $43.00 million 0.32 -$16.90 million ($0.66) -0.44

MoSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ameri.

Profitability

This table compares MoSys and Ameri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -73.82% 16.72% 6.75% Ameri -39.29% -69.11% -32.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of MoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ameri shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of MoSys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Ameri shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MoSys beats Ameri on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. It offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable HyperSpeed Engine names. The company serves cloud networking, communications, data center, and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Ameri

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise services, such as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations, as well as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. AMERI Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

