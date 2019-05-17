Financial Comparison: Avaya (AVYA) vs. Zoom Telephonics (ZMTP)

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) and Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Avaya has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Telephonics has a beta of -1.36, meaning that its share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avaya and Zoom Telephonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 0 4 3 0 2.43 Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avaya presently has a consensus price target of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 45.58%. Given Avaya’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avaya is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Avaya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zoom Telephonics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avaya shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Zoom Telephonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avaya and Zoom Telephonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya 6.12% 16.10% 4.08% Zoom Telephonics -4.86% -37.67% -13.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avaya and Zoom Telephonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $2.85 billion 0.57 $3.26 billion N/A N/A Zoom Telephonics $32.32 million 0.57 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Avaya has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Telephonics.

Summary

Avaya beats Zoom Telephonics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices. It also provides an open development platform for customers and third parties to create custom applications and automated workflows for their needs; and contact center solutions that enable customers to build a customized portfolio of applications driving customer engagement and customer value. This segments communications solutions include voice, email, chat, social media, video, and performance management. The Services segment provides global support services, enterprise cloud and managed services, and professional services. The company also delivers cloud business communications services and solutions to connect with customers. Avaya Holdings Corp. sells directly through its sales force, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, including distributors, service providers, dealers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and business partners. The company is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. Zoom Telephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

