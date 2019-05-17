Fidelity Special Values (FSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $261.50

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 261.50 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 260.50 ($3.40), with a volume of 199106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.50 ($3.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of $715.18 million and a P/E ratio of -136.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Fidelity Special Values’s payout ratio is currently -2.63%.

About Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

