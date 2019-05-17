Feathercoin (FTC) Hits Market Cap of $4.80 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $14,888.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Bittylicious and Upbit. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000405 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000405 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 237,568,200 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Upbit, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, QBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

