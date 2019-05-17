Farmers National Bank Purchases Shares of 300 Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cummins by 7.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,624,000 after buying an additional 59,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,315,000 after buying an additional 86,791 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cummins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $169.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

