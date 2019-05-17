Farmers National Bank Purchases New Position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (MLPI)

Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 852,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 208,511 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 927,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 635,138 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,984,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPI opened at $22.77 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3872 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

