F3Logic LLC Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,157.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,284,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,529,000 after buying an additional 5,050,777 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,112,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 5,016,922 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,516.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,645,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357,704 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,708,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,958,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYG. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

